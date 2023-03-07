Millonarios will receive Atletico Mineiro for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores third round. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

It is the last instance, the last of the series before the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. And here are two teams that, before the start of these first rounds, were great candidates to reach the group stage. Of course, only one of them will be able to achieve it.

Atletico Mineiro are the favorites in the series thanks to the fact that they have a great team, one of the best on the continent, and several good players among which striker Hulk stands out. Millonarios know that they must go to surprise, and for this they must obtain a good result at home.

When will Millonarios vs Atletico Mineiro be played?

The third round of the 2023 Copa Libertadores between Millonarios and Atletico Mineiro will be played at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium this Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Millonarios vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Millonarios vs Atletico Mineiro

This third round game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores between Millonarios and Atletico Mineiro will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and FuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.