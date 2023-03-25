Morocco will take on Peru in an international friendly game at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The national teams that aren’t participating in official competitions are currently looking for international friendly games. This time, Morocco will battle Peru at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

[Watch Morocco vs Peru online in the US on Fanatiz]

Morocco were the breakout team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup becoming the first African country to reach the semifinals. That feat included eliminating Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals, before losing against France. Their talented players make them to also play a friendly match with Brazil on Saturday that ended in a 2-1 win.

Peru instead didn’t make the cut for the most important tournament in the sport. However, they fell short very close since they were defeated by Australia in the playoff. Their previous matchup was also vs a world-class opponent in Germany, but the result wasn’t favorable. The Peruvians lost 2-0 to the Germans.

When will Morocco vs Peru be played?

Morocco will clash with Peru in an international friendly game this Tuesday, March 28. The match will be played at Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

Morocco vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Morocco vs Peru in the US

The international friendly game between Morocco and Peru will be available to watch or live stream on Fanatiz in the US.