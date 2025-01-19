When discussing the greatest players in NBA history, the spotlight often falls on those with the most accolades and championship rings. However, Kevin Durant made a case for two extraordinary talents who, despite their skills, are often overlooked in such conversations: Tracy McGrady and Kevin Garnett.

During an appearance on the Out The Mud Podcast, Durant explained why he believes McGrady and Garnett are the most underrated players in NBA history. For Durant, their immense talent and versatility deserved far more recognition than they’ve received, largely because their championship success doesn’t match that of other all-time greats.

“I thought he (Garnett) was the best player in the league around that time (early 2000s),” Durant said. “I thought he could play point. I thought he was shooting three. I thought he could do it all. So I really think him and T-Mac… I feel they’re the most underrated players in the history of the game for the simple fact they didn’t win on that level as, like a Kobe (Bryant) or a Tim Duncan”.

Durant also highlighted their rare combination of skills and versatility. “Technical skill and one-on-one, if you just look at the players and defensively, they all could guard. T-Mac can make the same amount of playmaking decisions that a point guard can make, and he’s 6’10”, shooting that thing,” Durant continued. “And KG was athletic, doing those same things too. So it’s kind of like, I feel like those two are the most underrated players to ever play”.

Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics takes a fould shot against the New York Knicks during Game two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kevin Garnett’s career

While Garnett may not always be the first name mentioned among NBA legends, Durant’s claim highlights how often his greatness is overlooked. Debuting in 1995, Garnett played an impressive 21 seasons and was named an All-Star 15 times.

He won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, earned MVP honors in 2004, was a Defensive Player of the Year, and received All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections over eight seasons.

Durant’s argument is valid—despite his accolades, Garnett is rarely included in discussions of the best players in history. Even so, he’s widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards ever, alongside contemporaries like Tim Duncan.

Tracy McGrady was not as lucky as Garnett

McGrady’s story aligns even more closely with Durant’s claim. Despite being one of the most skilled players of his era, McGrady’s career lacked significant postseason success, which often limits his legacy in all-time debates.

McGrady entered the league directly out of high school and went on to become a seven-time All-Star. Twice, he led the league in scoring, winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004. However, his teams often struggled in the playoffs. He made it past the first round just once in his career, during a stint with the San Antonio Spurs.

Although McGrady’s individual accolades cemented his place as one of the most talented players in NBA history, his lack of team success leaves him frequently overlooked in broader conversations about the league’s greatest players.

Durant’s take sheds light on a crucial point in NBA discourse: greatness isn’t just measured by championships. For Durant, McGrady and Garnett exemplify how skill, versatility, and impact can sometimes be undervalued when judged solely by rings and team accomplishments.