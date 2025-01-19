NHL News: Bruins star David Pastrnak sends harsh wake up call to Brad Marchand, Joe Sacco after loss

The Boston Bruins squandered a two-goal lead late against the Ottawa Senators, dropping a crucial game with significant implications for their NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs race. After the 6-5 shootout loss during their visit to Canada’s capital city, David Pastrnak dropped a harsh statement to the main leaders, captain Brad Marchand and interim coach Joe Sacco, as well as to the rest of the team.

The Bruins failed to capitalize on a prime opportunity against a direct division rival. After consecutive wins, Boston entered Ottawa aiming for a third straight victory, and with just minutes left, it seemed they were on track. However, they allowed a late equalizer in the dying seconds and ultimately lost in the shootout.

Joe Sacco’s team didn’t look too different than they did during their prior two wins. They allowed too many shots on goal, and were saved time and again by goaltender Jeremy Swayman who faced 44 shots. It was the team’s third consecutive outing allowing 40+ shots on net, and though they escaped with wins before, they couldn’t survive the Senators’ late surge, losing a pivotal game in the NHL‘s postseason race.

Ottawa forward Tim Stützle scored the lone goal in the shootout round, and secured the two points for the Senators. Pastrnak notched three points during the game, but was blanked on his shootout attempt. After the loss, the Czech forward made something clear to his teammates, including captain Marchand, and the coaching staff.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“Honestly, we didn’t deserve to win. We were up two goals,” Pastrnak stated postgame, via NHL.com. “We have to protect our house; we’re relying on the goalie too much. There are games where they have 40 shots, but they’re not very high-end chances, but like I said, the last couple of games it’s too many shots from inside the house. Protect the slot and block more shots.”

Joe Sacco makes firm statement

Although the Bruins left with one point after their fast-paced clash with the Sens, it feels too little a reward for what seemed like a sure win. Boston couldn’t put the game away as Ottawa emptied their net, and Josh Norris scored with twelve seconds remaining on the scoreboard.

The team in Beantown will have to take a hard look in the mirror and evaluate what their true expectations are. Interim coach Sacco had few words after the shocking result and appeared flabbergasted as he spoke with the media afterward.

“We didn’t execute well enough under their pressure when they had 6-on-5,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “We just have to be better defending that lead when it’s 6-on-5. I don’t know, really, what else to say. We can’t give up slot chances like that. Give them credit, they were hungry, but we have to do a better job.”

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period of the game against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on February 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Credited Swayman

Swayman has manned the crease for the Bruins in their last five games, he will certainly need to catch his breath after his teammates have asked him to play superhero-like in such short time.

However, Swayman has been phenomenal, and Sacco credited him, though it’s clear words aren’t enough when a goalie stops almost 40 shots, but has nothing to show for it.

“[Swayman] was in there tonight and he gave us a chance to win again,” Sacco said. “All you can ask from your goaltender, and he did it again. We have to cut down on certain scoring opportunities to help him out.”

Interim Head Coach Joe Sacco of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on December 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Marchand’s late absence

Shockingly, the captain and the team’s second-leading scorer didn’t step onto the ice during overtime, nor was his number called during the shootout. It wasn’t Marchand’s best game by any means, as he was left off the scoresheet, but it’s still a surprising decision to have him ride the bench in crunch time.

According to NESN, Joe Sacco told reporters in Ottawa that Marchand wasn’t hurt; instead, it was a coach’s decision.