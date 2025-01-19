NFL News: Sean McVay reveals how he felt watching Rams lose to Jalen Hurts' Eagles

Sean McVay pulled out all the stops to stretch the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jalen Hurts had a quiet performance. But in the end, they couldn’t steal the victory, and the season came to a close. McVay revealed how hard it was to watch his team lose in that manner.

In McVay’s comments after the 28-22 loss to the Eagles, he said that seeing his team reach the end of the race was tough to process: “The finality of (this season) is tough for me to swallow because of the love and appreciation that I have for this group.” The Rams had reached the Divisional Round after a big win over the Vikings.

Despite the challenging regular-season road, McVay made it clear he was proud of his players: “Man, I’m proud to be associated with this football team.” Notably, this was McVay’s sixth time leading the franchise to the NFL postseason since 2017.

Regarding Stafford, McVay revealed a key detail that his quarterback had been dealing with a rib issue and had to finish the game against Hurts, who posted just 128 yards and 15/20 passing. Meanwhile, Stafford threw for 324 yards and 26/44 passes.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles shakes hands with Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams after the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles’ Running Game Proves Lethal

The biggest issue for McVay’s Rams was their inability to stop the Eagles’ running game, which resulted in three touchdowns. Saquon Barkley scored two of them and posted 205 yards on 26 attempts. The Rams’ defense did sack Hurts seven times, but he didn’t throw any touchdowns, and his quiet performance was still enough.

What the Rams Need Moving Forward

It’s clear that injuries have taken a toll on the Rams’ offensive and defensive lines in the past two seasons. McVay has managed the team’s shortcomings, but with several contracts set to expire after the 2024 season, including those of Tyler Johnson, Alaric Jackson, and John Johnson, the Rams will need to address some key areas moving forward.