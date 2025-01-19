NFL News: Jared Verse sends softer message, avoids mentioning Eagles fans after Rams' elimination

Jared Verse had to swallow his harsh words about Philadelphia Eagles fans after the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from the playoffs in a tough snowstorm loss. Prior to the game, Verse had been taunting local fans during warmups.

Following the Eagles’ 28-22 victory over the Rams, Verse delivered a much softer message, avoiding any mention of his previous remarks toward Philly fans. “I don’t want my teammates to feel like this again,” he said, expressing a desire to see everyone happy next season.

During the game, Verse recorded two quarterback hits and four tackles, and he also made it clear he plans to be a better player to avoid situations like this in the future: “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” This was Verse’s first season averaging over 4.5 sacks per game.

It’s worth noting that Verse’s earlier comments about Eagles fans were aggressive, stating that he hated them and didn’t want to see Philadelphia’s jerseys. Those remarks sparked a backlash against the rookie player.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams pushes Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles as he scores a touchdown during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Developing story…