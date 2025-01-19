The Philadelphia Eagles secured a critical 28-22 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams, bringing them one step closer to the Super Bowl. However, the win was overshadowed by an injury to Jalen Hurts, one of the team’s top players. Despite the setback, Hurts showed resilience by continuing to play for the remainder of the game. His post-game comments, however, left fans concerned about his availability for the upcoming Conference Championship.

In the post-game interview done by NBC’s Melissa Stark, the Eagles quarterback was asked about how his knee injury is going to affect him for the next game against the Washington Commanders to which Hurts responded: “I’m sure I’ll get asked about it later…I don’t know if I can answer that right now.“ Melissa Stark asked him “Are you OK?,” and Jalen Hurts responded: “I finished the game.”

Jalen Hurts offered no clear answers about the severity of his injury, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his status. When asked about how it might impact his performance in the next game, Hurts admitted he could not provide a definitive response. This answer has left fans and analysts speculating about his availability moving forward. While Hurts has demonstrated remarkable resilience, the Eagles will need him at full strength to keep their playoff hopes alive.

As Philadelphia prepares for its upcoming matchup, much of the attention will focus on Hurts’ recovery and his ability to lead the team. His toughness and leadership have been vital all season, and his performance in the Conference Championship will likely determine the Eagles’ fate.

Philadelphia’s coaching staff is expected to take every precaution to ensure Hurts is ready. However, the uncertainty surrounding his condition adds a layer of tension as the team approaches its most critical game yet.

Can the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the Conference Championship game?

The Eagles enter the NFC Championship as favorites on paper, boasting a high-powered offense and a solid defense. Jalen Hurts has been a cornerstone of their success, leading the team to an impressive 28.4 points per game. However, the Commanders’ defense has shown an ability to suffocate strong offensives, and their recent playoff performances highlight their resilience.

Despite their strengths, the Eagles understand the dangers of underestimating Washington. The Commanders’ defense and special teams could disrupt Eagles’ rhythm, turning the game into a closer contest than anticipated. To secure a victory, the Eagles will need to remain focused and execute their game plan. With their talent and experience, they appear well-positioned to prevail and advance to the Super Bowl.