Motagua and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The visitors are big favorites but the home team already knows what it's like to win with a team like that. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Motagua are not afraid to play at home against a big favorite as they eliminated a Mexican team, Pachuca, during the Round of 16 by away goals rule after drawing both games.

Tigres UANL also left behind a strong team, they eliminated Orlando City SC by away goals rule since the first and second leg games were 1-1 draws.

When will Motagua vs Tigres UANL be played?

Motagua and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, April 5 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The defense of the home team is strong and they know how to stop any attack.

Motagua vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Motagua vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Motagua and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1.