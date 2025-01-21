Since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi has shown a more expressive side on the pitch. During Inter Miami’s draw with Club América in Liga MX, Messi’s goal celebration sparked surprise and drew strong criticism from former Mexican players, including ex-striker Adolfo Bautista. However, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano firmly defended Messi following the incident.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has addressed the growing tension between Lionel Messi and Mexican fans, which has been a topic of discussion following recent matches. “I have played against Mexican teams and against the Mexican National Team. We know that they tend to be hostile to us, to the Argentines. And I think that even after the World Cup, that wound is still open.”

Before taking over as Inter Miami’s coach, Javier Mascherano was a legendary player and long-time captain of the Argentine national team. This background gives him a unique perspective on the historic rivalry between Argentina and Mexico in soccer, a tension he experienced both with fans and on the pitch during his playing career. Adding to this dynamic is Argentina’s recent World Cup victory over Mexico in 2022, a moment that further intensified the rivalry.

The rivalry between Argentina and Mexico has brought added intensity to Messi’s matches against Mexican teams. During the match, Club America fans directed insults at Messi while cheering for their team. In response, Messi defended himself by referencing Argentina’s superiority, highlighted by their three World Cup victories, a feat the Mexican national team has yet to achieve.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the first half of the game against the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium.

Mascherano emphasized that Messi’s focus remains on performing for Inter Miami, regardless of external distractions stating: “I haven’t discussed it with “Leo” so he hasn’t given it that much importance either, we have more important issues to deal with.” Mascherano also praised Messi’s professionalism and his ability to rise above external tensions.

Lionel Messi’s incredible impact at Inter Miami

After Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, many fans speculated that Lionel Messi might slow down and consider retirement, expecting him to take it easy at Inter Miami. However, Messi, a born competitor, has defied those expectations, delivering stellar performances at every turn. In just 39 games, Messi has scored an impressive 34 goals and provided 18 assists, showcasing his unwavering commitment and exceptional skill despite the new chapter in his career.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has had a transformative impact on the club. Under his leadership, the team secured its first two trophies in history: the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup, cementing Messi’s legacy in the MLS.

Lionel Messi’s influence extends beyond the pitch, as he has become a major draw for other top players eager to join him and head coach Javier Mascherano in building something special at the club. Messi’s presence has not only elevated the team’s performance but also inspired a new era of ambition for Inter Miami.

