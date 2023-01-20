Mozambique will face Algeria in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

For the Matchday 3 of the African Nations Championship group phase will have, Mozambique will play against Algeria. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The two leaders of group A face each other and it is undoubtedly a reason to be attentive, not only because they are the two best teams, but also because the group could be defined here (of course, also with the game that the other two will play simultaneously members, Ethiopia and Libya).

Algeria have won both of their games and thus have already secured their ticket to the next round, no matter what the outcome of this match is. The ones who are forced are Mozambique, since a defeat could leave them out if Ethiopia beat Libya by 2 goals difference. However, the tie would be enough for them to move on to the next phase.

Mozambique vs Algeria: Date

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Mozambique and Algeria will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium this Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Mozambique vs Algeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Mozambique vs Algeria

This Matchday 3 game of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Mozambique and Algeria will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

