Newell’s will play against River Plate for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Newell’s will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Newell's vs River Plate online in the US on Fanatiz]

As expected, River Plate are fighting for the first place in the Argentine League. With 27 points, they are the leaders with a difference of 4 points with San Lorenzo, who are their immediate pursuers. Demichelis's team comes from a quiet victory against Gimnasia.

However, now they have a much tougher opponent ahead of them. it is nothing less than Newell's, who although so far in the tournament has alternated good and bad, in recent games they have looked good and could complicate River. They seek to add points that allow them to get closer to the qualification positions for the Copa Libertadores.

When will Newell's vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 12 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Newell's and River Plate will be played at the Coloso del Parque Marcelo Bielsa Stadium this Sunday, April 16 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Newell's vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Newell's vs River Plate

This Matchday 12 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Newell's and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports International, VIX+.