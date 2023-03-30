PSG and Lyon will clash off at Parc des Princes in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will face off at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US.

This will be their 88th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 36 games so far; Olympique Lyonnais have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and the remaining 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Parisians away at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

When will PSG vs Lyon be played?

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 29 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will be played on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Lyon: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Lyon

The French league match to be played between PSG and Lyon in the 29th round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.