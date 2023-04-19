Palmeiras will host Cerro Porteño for their Matchday 2 game of the group stage of 2023 Copa Libertadores. Learn here when and how to watch or live stream it in the United States.

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño will face each other for Matchday 2 of the group stage of 2023 Copa Libertadores. If you want to know more about this match, check out here when and how to watch it and stream it.

[Watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño online free in the US on Fubo]

Cerro Porteño is coming to this match with three points in the table, after they defeated Barcelona SC 2-1 in their first match in the competition at home. However, they will now have to prove themselves as visitors. They are second in the Group C table.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras is at the bottom of the standings with no points after losing their debut in the competition against Bolivar. The Bolivian side defeated the Brazilian team 3-0 at home in their first match. Can they now recover at home?

When will Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño be played?

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño will face each other for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Thursday, April 20 at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The visitors are coming with a three-winning match streak, while Palmeiras have also won their last three matches in all competitions.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño in the US free online

The match between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño for the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.