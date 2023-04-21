Philadelphia Union will receive Toronto FC for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Philadelphia Union will play against Toronto FC in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

An interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when these two teams face each other with the same objective in mind: to enter the qualification zone for the postseason. Both are very close to the last qualified for the moment, the Orlando City, and will seek to get closer to them.

On the local side, with 8 points, they are 3 behind the Florida team, while on the Toronto FC side, they are 2 points below. Depending on other results, these two teams could get the 7th place with the victory and that is why this game will be of great interest.

When will Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS between Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania will be played this Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC

This 2023 MLS game between Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV. Other options for Canada: RDS, TSN3, TSN4.

