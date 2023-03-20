Portugal will face Liechtenstein for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Portugal will play against Liechtenstein in what will be the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group J. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Euro qualifiers begin and the teams prepare for what will be a tough competition, with the hope of being able to qualify to the next Euro 2024. In this game, two teams with totally opposite situations and very different goals will face against each other.

On the one hand there will be Liechtenstein, who hope they can have a worthy participation in a group where they are favorites to occupy the last place. On the Portuguese side, they are not only favorites to qualify as group leaders, but also to be champions of the edition that will take place in 2024.

When will Portugal vs Liechtenstein be played?

This Euro Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein that will take place at the Jose Avalade Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal will be played this Thursday, March 23 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Portugal vs Liechtenstein: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Portugal vs Liechtenstein

Portugal and Liechtenstein will play this Euro Qualifiers match on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

