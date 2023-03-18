After Portugal's first three World Cup Group Stage victories, former coach Fernando Santos benched star player Cristiano Ronaldo for the last two games of the Knockout Round. Because of this, the veteran's future in the Seleção was in doubt.

Upon witnessing Portugal being eliminated by Morocco in the Quarter-Finals of the tournament, he departed the field in tears. In the time after, Ronaldo moved on from Manchester United to play for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, the Seleção are now managed by Roberto Martinez, who succeeded Fernando Santos. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from playing for his nation was an open question up until now, but it does not seem that this would happen anytime soon.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to call it quits on playing for Portugal?

Portugal will be playing in Euro 2024 qualification matches this month, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated to the team. Roberto Martinez, who coached Belgium at the World Cup, unveiled his first Portuguese squad on Friday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is very committed to the national team. A player like Cristiano brings experience, he is an important figure in the team. I don't look at age or other aspects.

"I think Cristiano has an opportunity to help the team and transmit the experience of his career to the other players. This step is important for the players who are here. We want to make a winning team, a competitive team", Martinez told the press.