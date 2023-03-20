Italy will receive England for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Italy will play against England in what will be Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group C. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the best games of Matchday 1, since two strong teams from Europe face each other and the two top candidates to finish in the first two places and, therefore, qualify for the next Euro Cup. And not only that: they are also the last Euro champions and runners-up.

Italy have been hit hard because, when it seemed that the disaster of Russia 2018 (they did not qualify) was behind them, and they had a strong team, which later won the Eurocup, a new elimination shook the team that could not be in Qatar 2022. England did an acceptable performance in the last World Cup and they hope to continue with the good level.

When will Italy vs England be played?

This Euro Qualifiers match between Italy and England that will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Italy will be played this Thursday, March 23 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Italy vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Italy vs England

Italy and England will play this Euro Qualifiers match on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

