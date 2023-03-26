Puerto Rico take on Cayman Islands today at Report Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puerto Rico and Cayman Islands meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Report Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón. The home team is favorite to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Puerto Rico are group leaders with three perfect victories, they won two games against the British Virgin Islands and one against the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Islands have two draws within the group, those two draws were against British Virgin Islands 1-1. They no longer have anything to fight for since they are eliminated.

When will Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands be played?

Puerto Rico and Cayman Islands play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League today, March 26 at Report Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón. The visitors will not be able to win this game but the home team does not need to win to advance, they are already qualified.

Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Puerto Rico and Cayman Islands at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón on Sunday, March 26, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Vix+.