Queretaro will play against Cruz Azul in what will be the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Although Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be played this weekend, these two teams had one game from Matchday 4, which would leave both teams with 12 games like the rest of the teams. Queretaro needs points to get out of the last places in the standings, since with 9 points it is only above Mazatlan, with 4.

On Cruz Azul's side, they have managed to improve a lot after a very bad start to the championship, and now with 16 points they are in requalification positions, but if they win they would reach 19 and that would leave them very close to the first 4 places.

When will Queretaro vs Cruz Azul be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Queretaro and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, Mexico will be played this Wednesday, March 29 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX +.

