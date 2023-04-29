Queretaro will host Pachuca for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Queretaro will receive Pachuca in what will be the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the last Matchday and all the teams will have their last chance to obtain a good result that allows them to go to Requalification or to the quarterfinals directly. That is why you can expect many games of great intensity and tension here.

One of them will undoubtedly be the one that these two teams will play. On the side of Pachuca, with 28 points, they occupy 5th place, so they will seek to win, hoping to overcome Toluca and take for them one of the first four places. On the other hand, Queretaro are currently qualifying for the Requalification, but a defeat could leave them very complicated.

When will Queretaro vs Pachuca be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Queretaro and Pachuca at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, Mexico will be played this Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Queretaro and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.