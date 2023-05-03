Racing Club will receive Flamengo at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have an interesting game on Matchday 3. In group A Racing Club will face Flamengo at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Racing Club vs Flamengo online free in the US on Fubo]

Racing Club have been their best version in this tournament. Despite some struggles in the Argentine League, they won both games so far to be the leaders with six points. Their recent form includes two losses in a row.

Flamengo are in a very similar situation. Their season has not been a good one in any competition since they have only two victories in five matchups played including the league. They also arrive from two consecutive defeats.

When will Racing Club vs Flamengo be played?

Racing Club will meet Flamengo on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, May 4. The game will be played at Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón.

Racing Club vs Flamengo: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the US

The game between Racing Club and Flamengo on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS are the other options.