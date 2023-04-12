River Plate will host Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata at Estadio Monumental on Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League will have River Plate playing vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. The game will take place at Estadio Monumental. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch River Plate vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata online free in the US on Fubo]

The leaders of the league are River Plate despite having one fewer game than their immediate follower. They will need to win because San Lorenzo did their job a day before, so the gap between them is only one point now. Their current streak is five victories in a row in this competition.

But Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata are also going through a good run in what has been a bad season so far. They won two of their last three matchups in the league against important opponents. Those triumphs came in the derby against Estudiantes, and over Racing Club last Saturday.

When will River Plate vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata be played?

River Plate will clash with Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata on Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League this Thursday, April 13. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.

River Plate vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in the US

The game between River Plate and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata on Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, and VIX+ are the other options.