Rosario Central will play against Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The beginning of Jorge Almiron's cycle in charge of Boca Juniors was not very auspicious, with two defeats in the championship against San Lorenzo and Estudiantes. And the situation seemed to continue in the Libertadores, where they lost the game 1-0, but in the end they managed to reverse the result to win 2-1.

Now they hope to be able to repeat what was done in the international tournament in the Argentine League, where at the moment they are not doing in the best way. And they will not have an easy game, since their rivals will be Rosario Central, who are in third place with 22 points, a bit far behind the leaders River Plate, but who are looking to get closer to the top.

When will Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 13 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Rosario Central and Boca Juniors will be played at the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium this Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 13 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Rosario Central and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.