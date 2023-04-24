Sporting Kansas City will host Tulsa Athletic for the third round of the 2023 US Open Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sporting Kansas City will receive Tulsa Athletic in what will be the 2023 US Open Cup third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Lamar Hunt U.S. The Open Cup (the oldest tournament in the United States, which this year will celebrate its 108th edition) is the opportunity to see not only the best American teams, those of the MLS, but also teams that belong to other categories, from where new talents could emerge.

And in this case, a team that currently plays in the National Premier Soccer League will play, which is officially the fourth division of soccer in the United States. It is nothing less than Tulsa Athletic, who will look to surprise Sporting Kansas City, who are last in the Western Conference, but are still an MLS team.

When will Sporting Kansas City vs Tulsa Athletic be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between Sporting Kansas City and Tulsa Athletic at the Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Sporting Kansas City vs Tulsa Athletic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Tulsa Athletic

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between Sporting Kansas City and Tulsa Athletic can be watched in the United States on: YouTube.

