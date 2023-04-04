The Strongest take on River Plate at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The Strongest and River Plate meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. Group D begins with an interesting game between a strong underdog against a favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

River Plate are favorites to go far in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, they haven't won a Libertadores cup since 2018, so far River have four titles.

Strongest have 28 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, but they have not gone beyond the Group Stage since 2017 when they reached the second round for the fourth time.

When will The Strongest vs River Plate be played?

The Strongest and River Plate play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, April 4 at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. The home team could tie the game and take advantage of the city altitude of 3,637 meters which usually affects the visitor teams.

The Strongest vs River Plate: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch The Strongest vs River Plate in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, The Strongest and River Plate at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.