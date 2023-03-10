Tigres UANL and Club America will play on Matchday 11 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

One of the best games in Liga MX Clausura 2023 is ready when Tigres UANL host Club America. The important meeting of Matchday 11 will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Club America online free in the US on FuboTV]

Tigres UANL arrive to this matchup after a bittersweet 0-0 tie at home facing Orlando City in the Concacaf Champions League. However, at least in Liga MX, Chima Ruiz and his players remain as favorites to win it all. Even after the Diego Cocca left them to take Mexico's national team, Tigres are second place in the standings with 21 points.

On the other side, Club America are in trouble. Last week, Pachuca gave them a reality check with a 3-0 loss at home. Furthermore, many players have been severely criticized by the fan base and that's why names such as goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez or Miguel Layun could be out of the starting lineup. They're currently on sixth place in Liga MX.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

The match between Tigres UANL and Club America is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 11 at 10:10 PM (ET). The game will be held at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America visit Tigres UANL and the long awaited matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.