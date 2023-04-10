USWNT will face Ireland in a 2023 international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

USWNT will play against Ireland in what will be a 2023 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

There is just over two months to go before the start of the World Cup and the teams want to prepare for what will undoubtedly be a tough tournament. The Irish team will have a tough group, which they will share with Australia, Nigeria and Canada, and this is why they want to arrive with rhythm.

And for that, nothing better than facing those who are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win the title. Like the Irish, USWNT want to arrive in the best way at the start of the World Cup, where they will share group E together with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal.

When will USWNT vs Ireland be played?

This international friendly match between USWNT and Ireland that will take place at the Citypark, in Saint Louis, Missouri will be played this Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Ireland: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Ireland

USWNT and Ireland will play this international friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO.