The surprising signing of Corbin Burnes by the Arizona Diamondbacks has left the Baltimore Orioles searching for alternatives to bolster their rotation. Among the options being considered is a potential return of Jack Flaherty, who had a brief stint with the Orioles during the 2023 MLB season.

Flaherty’s performance with the Orioles was inconsistent, posting a 6.75 ERA over nine appearances. However, his talent and potential remain undeniable. He showcased his abilities with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, where he recorded a solid 3.58 ERA.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Katie Woo, the Orioles have expressed interest in bringing Flaherty back. However, the market for the talented pitcher is highly competitive, with teams such as the San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and San Diego Padres also in pursuit.

A Competitive Market for Flaherty

Flaherty is reportedly seeking a long-term contract, which could limit his options as some teams prioritize shorter or more cost-effective deals. Despite his brief time in Baltimore, Flaherty holds the respect of the organization. His skill set and experience could prove to be valuable assets for a team aiming to contend in the highly competitive AL East.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Orioles Enter a Crowded Market for Pitching Talent

The Orioles will need to navigate a crowded market to secure Flaherty’s services. With multiple MLB teams vying for his signature, finding a deal that aligns with both the pitcher’s demands and the team’s needs will be essential in the coming weeks.

