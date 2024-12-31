Where to Louisville vs Washington live for free in the USA: 2024 Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville will play against Washington in what will be the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Louisville vs Washington online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Louisville Cardinals head into the Sun Bowl as slim 2.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies, with the over/under set at 49.5 points in what promises to be a compelling college football showdown.

Louisville are brimming with confidence after a commanding 41-14 win over in-state rival Kentucky, while Washington looks to rebound from a rough 49-21 loss to Oregon, seeking to end their season on a high note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Louisville vs Washington match be played?

Louisville face Washington this Tuesday, December 31st, in the highly anticipated 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The game will kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Washington Huskies tight end Keleki Latu – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

Louisville vs Washington: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

see also Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of Peach Bowl

How to watch Louisville vs Washington in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Louisville and Washington live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS.