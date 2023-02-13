The UEFA Champions League round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday with a match between AC Milan and Tottenham. Here is what happens if both teams draw.

TheUEFA Champions League is back with the round of 16 and two teams who need something to cheer about in their current season face off. AC Milan have completely collapsed since the start of the year dropping down to fifth place in Italy’s Serie A.

Spurs on the other hand have also been inconsistent as they are fifth in the Premier League and are already out of the title running. The match between the sides will be the fifth in UEFA Champions League history, with Spurs having a 2-0-2 advantage over the Italian giants.

Many fans who are new to the UEFA Champions League wonder how does the knockout stage work and what would happen if Milan and Tottenham end in a draw after the first game.

What happens if AC Milan and Tottenham draw in leg 1?

UEFA Champions League knockout round games are decided over two legs were the team that scores the most goals of that series goes on to win the series and move on to the next round. If both teams are tied on total goals, then 30 minutes of extra time is played (the away goals rule is not applied). If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winner is decided by a penalty shoot-out.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Calabria, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane