In the 2022-2023 Champions League, PSG visit Bayern. Read here to check out what happens if PSG lose the second leg in the Round of 16.

What happens if PSG lose to Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16?

PSG have never won the Champions League in history. That's why, in the last decade, the club spent millions to bring the best players in the world such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. However, even in an era of dominance in Ligue 1, Europe has been a massive failure for them.

Meanwhile, Bayern are in a tremendous fight for the Bundesliga with Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund. However, during the group stage of the Champions League, they cruised over rivals such as Inter, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. After Hansi Flick's glory days in the 2019-2020 season, Julian Nagelsmann is trying to hoist the biggest trophy available.

So, PSG arrive to the Round of 16 as one of the favorites to win the Champions League for the first time ever. Read here to find out what happens if Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and company lose to Bayern in the second leg.

Champions League: Are PSG eliminated if they lose to Bayern?

If PSG lose to Bayern at Munich in the second leg of the Round of 16, the French club will be officially eliminated in another major disappointment. It's important to remember that the aggregate score is currently 1-0 for Bayern. So, any loss by PSG means they're out of the tournament.

Then, as one of the eight teams remaining, Bayern Munich would advance to the quarterfinals and their next rival would be determined in the draw scheduled for March 17th. Benfica (Portugal) and Chelsea (England) are already qualified for that stage. The entire bracket toward the semifinals and the final will be revealed there.

In case Bayern beat PSG, they will be one of the teams remaining from Germany. There would be no country restrictions for them at the draw, so any rival could be possible for the quarterfinals. If Bayern shock PSG with a win, they would come out as huge favorites to hoist the trophy in the Champions League.