Arsenal are the favorites in the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out when was the last time the Gunners hoisted the trophy.

Arsenal control their destiny to win the 2022-2023 Premier League. Mikel Arteta's rebuilding process is finally paying off, but, the race for the title is far from being over. However, they're the favorites.

Right now, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are the only obstacles standing between Arsenal and the trophy. Other teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle or Liverpool are just too far away from the Gunners entering the final stage of the season.

With just a few weeks to go, the Gunners are really close of the title. Read here to find out when was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League.

When was the last time Arsenal won the league?

The last time Arsenal won the Premier League was in the 2003-2004 season. That episode was extraordinary for the Gunners and coach Arsene Wenger as they finished undefeated.

Arsenal became the first team ever to finish without a loss during a 38-game season. 26 wins, 12 ties and 90 points during a championship run for the ages. The Gunners had an impressive +47 goal differential (73 scored and only 26 against). Thierry Henry was the top scorer in the Premier League with 30 goals.

After this amazing achievement, Arsenal received a very special distinction. The Premier League decided to give the Gunners a golden trophy to recognize their feat. That's never happened again.

Arsene Wenger won the Manager of the Year award and Thierry Henry was voted as the PFA Player of the Year. That was the 13th title for Arsenal in the First Division and their second in a span of three years.