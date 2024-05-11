Cruz Azul face off against Pumas UNAM for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Cruz Azul are set to face off against Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 quarterfinals. Discover all the vital details for this clash, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, conveniently provided right here.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In the first match of this quarterfinal series, Cruz Azul asserted the expected difference between the two teams. Playing away, they secured a significant 2-0 victory, placing them just one step away from advancing to the semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2024.

However, despite appearing to have the upper hand, Cruz Azul must exercise caution and approach the second leg with utmost focus. On the other hand, Pumas UNAM understands that equalizing the series won’t come easily. Nonetheless, they are determined to give their all and challenge their opponents, who are currently seen as the favorites to progress to the next stage.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg Quarterfinal between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be played this Sunday, May 12 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Carlos Rodriguez (L) of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Cesar Huerta (R) of Pumas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.