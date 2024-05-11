Lionel Messi had another big performance for Inter Miami against CF Montreal in the MLS.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami did it again. In what has become a trend for them in the MLS, The Herons came back from a deficit to secure an important victory. This time, it all happened in Canada against CF Montreal.

Montreal took an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Bryce Duke (22′) and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (32′). It was another period in which Gerardo Martino’s defense looked really bad. That should be a concern going forward.

However, Messi took charge and participated in almost every goal for Inter Miami to produce the comeback. Leo was the victim of the foul which allowed Matias Rojas to score a sensational free kick for the first goal (44′) and started the play that led to the 3-2 by Benjamin Cremaschi (59′).

Right now, the Argentine legend is the favorite to win Most Valuable Player considering he has 10 goals and 12 assists.

Lionel Messi has been unstoppable in the MLS (Getty Images)

MLS: Lionel Messi leads comeback for Inter Miami vs Montreal

Following the victory against CF Montreal, Inter Miami remain in first place of the Eastern Conference with 27 points in 13 matches. Unlike what happened last season, all indications suggest that, with Lionel Messi playing a full year, they will secure a playoff spot.

However, it’s important to remember that Gerardo Martino will lose Messi during the summer due to Copa America, so they must accumulate as many victories as possible. The comeback in Montreal helps in that goal.