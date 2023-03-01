Arsenal may be in first place in the Premier League but according to a report the club is already making decisions on what could be a major campaign next season.

Just winning the Premier League is not enough for Arsenal, although it would snap a title drought dating back to 2004. Mikel Arteta side has finally played to their potential and are firm holders of first place by two points over Manchester City.

Knowing that the club will most likely be in the UEFA Champions League next season, according to The Times, Arsenal is keen on making major changes to the squad to have a big year in 2023-24.

The club is reported to be willing to make at least four major signings next season as well as offloading six players in the summer transfer market. Here are some of Arsenal’s major targets for next season.

Arsenal’s summer transfer breakdown

According to the report in the way of outgoing players, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokinga, Nuno Tavares, and possible USMNT player Folarin Balogun are all being put up for sale.

In regard to incoming moves Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are on top of the manager 's list as his two biggest offseason moves. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda and Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries are also on that list of possible incoming summer transfers for the Gunners.