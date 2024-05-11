Monterrey will face Tigres UANL for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL Live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg quarterfinals

Monterrey are poised to take on Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 quarterfinals. Uncover all the essential details for this showdown, including the match date, kickoff time, and a selection of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States, conveniently available right here.

The second game of the series undoubtedly garners the most attention among all the quarterfinal matchups of the Liga MX, as it features the two archrivals facing off in a high-stakes showdown for a spot in the semifinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament.

Monterrey seized the initiative in the first leg, securing a 2-1 victory. Now, with the added advantage of hosting the defining match at home, Monterrey appears to have the upper hand. However, they must guard against overconfidence, as Tigres UANL are equally a strong team with the potential to overturn the adverse result.

When will the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Second Leg Quarterfinal between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be played this Sunday, May 12 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Nicolas Ibanez of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.