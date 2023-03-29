Former Arsenal legend Tony Adams thinks the Gunners have a Messi like gem in their squad and should try to build around him for the future.

Tony Adams knows a thing or two about Arsenal, the legendary hard nose defender played for the club from 1983-2002, for 672 games and 49 goals in 19 seasons. Adams would win 13 titles wearing an Arsenal kit, making him one of the biggest legends of all time.

Recently Adams wrote an editorial for The Sun in England and mentioned that he believes that Arsenal has a special talent on their hands in 21-year-old, Bukayo Saka. Adams mentioned that he was in shock that “Manchester City paid £100 million to sign Jack Grealish 18 months ago, I couldn’t believe that they didn’t even try to buy Bukayo Saka.”

Saka is a very talented winger, who does most of his damage on the right and already has 36 goals in 164 games for Arsenal. Saka was also a part of the English side at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Adams went as far as comparing the Ealing native to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Tony Adams compares Bukayo Saka to Lionel Messi

“I’m sure (Arsenal will) give Bukayo that hefty new contract to keep him at the Emirates because they know he is irreplaceable. If there’s a better player in world football at the moment, someone who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi. Bukayo is absolutely on fire and the reason Arsenal are top of the table.”

Saka has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists this season in the Premier League, Adams continued to endorse Saka heavily in his editorial, “Bukayo is, hands down, the Footballer of the Year because he was England’s best player at the World Cup, and he’s been the best player for the team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.”

Saka could very well be the best prospect of English soccer at the moment, although time will tell if he can even get on par with a Lionel Messi, who last night scored a hat-trick for Argentina giving him 102 goals in his national team career.