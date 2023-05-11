CIES issued their report on who are the top 10 most valuable football players on the planet.

Where does Haaland, Mbappé, and Vinicius JR stack up on the CIES top 10 most valuable footballers in the world?

For the first time in a long time the names of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are not on the list of the most valuable players in the world. The CIES list takes into account age and market value when calculating the value of said footballer.

The usual suspects are present such as Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland, Barcelona’s Pedri, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé.

Here is the top 10 order of the CIES most valuable football players in the world for this season.

CIES top 10 most valuable footballers

1 Haaland (M. City) - €200M

2 Vinicius JR (R. Madrid) - €200M

3 Bellingham (Dortmund) - €150M

4 Pedri (Barcelona) - €150M

5 Musiala (B. Múnich) - €150M

6 Mbappé (PSG) - €150M

7 Martinelli (Arsenal) - €100M

8 Gvardiol (Leipzig) - €100M

9 Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) - €80M

10. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) - €80M

While names 1-6 make the most sense, other players also raise a few eyebrows, Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal has proven his worth for the Brazilian national team and the Gunners. The winger is having a career season with Arsenal with 15 goals in 45 games this season.

Defender Joško Gvardiol is considered by many to be the best young defender in the world at the moment and has a market value of 100 million euros. Uruguayan Darwin Núñez has had a decent start to his Liverpool career and has shown promising signs of being a Premier League caliber goal scorer after a rough start.

Argentina’s Enzo Fernández was bought by Chelsea for an astronomical price and at €80 million it is a more acceptable value for the Argentine defensive midfielder.