Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes will clash off on Sunday at Stade de l’Aube in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Unfortunately, the Red-and-Blues won't have Lionel Messi to help them. Here, find out the reason why.

Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season will see a Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes contest at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, they will be meeting for the 30th time.

It's no secret that PSG have dominated these matchups, as they have won 18 of the total meetings so far. However, ESTAC Troyes have also tasted victory four times, while the other seven games have resulted in a tie.

The two teams last met on October 29, 2022, at Paris's Parc des Princes, with the host team eking out a 4-3 victory. Their rematch in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season promises to be an even more thrilling contest, as the Parisians' dangerous attack will be without the services of Lionel Messi.

Why is PSG's Lionel Messi missing against Troyes?

Lionel Messi has had a great season with PSG, scoring 15 goals and dishing out 15 assists in 28 league games. However, after an unapproved vacation to Saudi Arabia after last Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Lorient, the club has banned him from all activity for two weeks. As a consequence of the trip, he had to skip a training session.

Since the Argentine forward had disobeyed club policy by going to the Middle East, he was dealt with swiftly. Thus, he will miss two crucial matches for the Parisians in their championship battle, against Troyes and Ajaccio, although he may make a comeback on May 21 against Auxerre.

"I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been happening in previous weeks. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it, I had already cancelled it before. I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me", the World Cup winner apologized on Instagram.