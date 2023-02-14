The UEFA Champions League is back and all eyes are on the highly anticipated game between PSG and Bayern Munich. However, many wonder why Manuel Neuer is not between the sticks for the German side.

Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern vs. PSG in the UEFA Champions League?

With the 2022 World Cup in the books, the soccer community has been waiting for this moment. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League makes a long-awaited return in great fashion, bringing us a can't-miss PSG - Bayern clash.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions welcome the Bundesliga kings to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, February 14 in the first leg of an exciting round of 16 tie. Needless to say, the stakes will be high earlier than expected for these sides.

However, many fans will notice some huge absences when these teams take the field in Paris. While Kylian Mbappe starts on the bench for the hosts, Manuel Neuer is nowhere to be found.

Why Manuel Neuer is not Bayern's goalkeeper against PSG in the Champions League

Many will probably be surprised to see Yann Sommer between the sticks for Bayern. What happened with their longtime keeper? Manuel Neuer is not playing for Bayern in the Champions League game vs. PSG because he got injured in a skiing accident after the World Cup.

During the post-Qatar 2022 break, Neuer made a ski trip that didn't go according to plan. The veteran goalkeeper had an accident that resulted in a fracture in his right leg (shin bone). Neuer was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, so we'll not see him back anytime soon.