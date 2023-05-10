Erling Haaland's father was in attendance at Manchester City's prolific striker's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Santiago Bernabeu, however, saw tense scenes as Alf-Inge Haaland had to be removed from his private box by security guards. Here, find out why.

Tuesday's game at Santiago Bernabeu was marred by unpleasant circumstances when Erling Haaland's father was forcibly removed from his seat. Video of Alf-Inge Haaland being led out of the stadium has quickly gained widespread attention online.

The 23-year-old goal-machine was a major factor in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. His 50-year-old proud father was watching the action from the VIP box.

Unfortunately, he was unable to stay until the last whistle in the Spanish capital. The former Norwegian player who retired for the second time in 2013, was hauled out of the stadium by Bernabeu security immediately after Kevin De Bruyne's goal in the 67th minute.

What did Alf-Inge Haaland do to be escorted out of Santiago Bernabeu?

It has been reported by Spanish outlet El Larguero that Alf-Inge Haaland was dragged out of his VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium after he insulted and threw food at Real Madrid supporters. The footage that has been shared widely online shows Los Blancos fans yelling at him, saying "Adios" [Goodbye].

The ex-Manchester City player laughed it off, smiling and gesturing sarcastically while cupping his ears at the spectators. However, security soon entered the box, and an officer was seen carrying Alf-Inge away by the arm.

Haaland's parent provided his side of the story from the private stands at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, explaining that they had to leave because the Madrid supporters were 'not happy' that they were celebrating the Citizens scoring. “Ok. Real Madrid was not happy we were celebrating Kevin De Bruyne’s goal. Other than that, we had to move because Real Madrid fans [were] not happy with 1-1", he wrote on Twitter.