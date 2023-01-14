Saturday afternoon's derby between Manchester United and Manchester City was crucial for both teams, and it ended with a 2-1 win for United. However, the Red Devils' opening goal was first disallowed and had to be given by VAR. Here, find out why the decision was dramatically overturned.

Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, a crucial match that saw the Reds' opening goal—which had been first disallowed—reinstated after a video review. After falling down 1-0 after 60 minutes when Jack Grealish scored for the home team, Erik ten Hag's squad rallied to beat Pep Guardiola's squad.

The Red Devils fought back brilliantly, and in the 78th minute, Bruno Fernandes scored a goal that was ruled to have been scored by VAR to make the score even. The ball from Casemiro to Marcus Rashford was excellent, but the England international was offside.

In doing so, he allowed Fernandes to rush onto the ball and score past City goalkeeper Ederson. After the Portuguese star scored, the linesman instantly raised his flag, claiming that he had been offside. Referee Stuart Atwell then spoke with the other officials for just a few seconds before awarding the goal.

Why did VAR overturn decision on Bruno Fernandes' goal for Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The goal stood after a brief review by VAR referee Michael Oliver, who ruled that Rashford had not interfered with play severely enough to deny it. It was eventually the English striker who scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute to lead United to a 2-1 victory, helping them climb up to third place in the Premier League standings.

In his postgame press conference, City boss Pep Guardiola suggested that the Englishman's playing time had an effect on his team's defense: "Marcus Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes is not. Rashford distracted our keeper and centre defenders. It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums."

In fact, offside is regulated by the following article of the IFAB Laws of the Game: "A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalized on becoming involved in active play by interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate."

Ex-referee Peter Walton, commenting on the goal for BT Sport, stated: "Well let’s just say I think this is a goal. The law was amended to actually counter that argument of whether he touches the ball or does he interfere with an opponent playing the ball. He does neither, so as the law stands he hasn’t done anything wrong, it’s actually a very good play from Rashford himself."