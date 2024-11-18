Where to watch Spain vs Switzerland live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain face Switzerland in League A's Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Spain vs Switzerland online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Spain clinched the top spot in Group 4 of League A after a decisive victory over Denmark, affirming their status as heavy favorites to dominate the group. Now, with 16 points within reach, they’re aiming to cap their group stage run in style.

Their final challenge comes against a struggling Switzerland side, set to exit League A after this matchup. Despite Switzerland’s relegation, the game offers them a valuable chance to test themselves against the reigning European champions.

When will the Spain vs Switzerland match be played?

Spain play against Switzerland in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Monday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Spain vs Switzerland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Switzerland in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and Switzerland live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are Tubi, ViX.