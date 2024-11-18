Where to watch Croatia vs Portugal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Croatia receive Portugal in League A's Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Watch Croatia vs Portugal online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The final matchday in Group 1 of League A is set to deliver high drama, with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal firmly atop the standings after a dominant win over Poland on Matchday 5, where CR7 netted twice to seal the victory. Portugal now aim to finish the group stage on a high note as they face Croatia, who suffered a surprising loss to the Portuguese in their last encounter.

With 7 points, Luka Modric’s side only needs a draw to secure a quarterfinals spot, outpacing both Scotland and Poland, who each have 4 points. However, Croatia will need to tread carefully against a potent Portuguese squad to avoid a repeat stumble.

When will the Croatia vs Portugal match be played?

Croatia take on Portugal in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Monday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Luka Modric of Croatia – IMAGO / Colorsport

Croatia vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Croatia vs Portugal in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Croatia and Portugal live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.