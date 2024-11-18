Where to watch Croatia vs Portugal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Croatia will face off against Portugal in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can find full viewing information, including channel listings and streaming options, to catch the game live.
[Watch Croatia vs Portugal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The final matchday in Group 1 of League A is set to deliver high drama, with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal firmly atop the standings after a dominant win over Poland on Matchday 5, where CR7 netted twice to seal the victory. Portugal now aim to finish the group stage on a high note as they face Croatia, who suffered a surprising loss to the Portuguese in their last encounter.
With 7 points, Luka Modric’s side only needs a draw to secure a quarterfinals spot, outpacing both Scotland and Poland, who each have 4 points. However, Croatia will need to tread carefully against a potent Portuguese squad to avoid a repeat stumble.
When will the Croatia vs Portugal match be played?
Croatia take on Portugal in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Monday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Luka Modric of Croatia – IMAGO / Colorsport
Croatia vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
see also
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement timeline and aligns with Lionel Messi on post-soccer plans
How to watch Croatia vs Portugal in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Croatia and Portugal live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.