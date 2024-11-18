Where to watch Serbia vs Denmark live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Serbia will host Denmark in League A's Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

It’s a do-or-die showdown in Group 4 of League A, where Denmark and Serbia go head-to-head for the last available spot in the quarter-finals. Denmark hold the advantage with 7 points, needing only a draw to clinch second place and advance.

Serbia, on the other hand, sits at 5 points and must secure a win to keep their hopes alive for a top-8 finish. Playing on home turf gives Serbia a potential edge, but they’ll still have to overcome a formidable Danish side aiming to solidify their place in the tournament’s elite.

When will the Serbia vs Denmark match be played?

Serbia will face Denmark in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Monday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Christian Eriksen of Denmark – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Serbia vs Denmark: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Serbia vs Denmark in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Serbia and Denmark live in the USA on ViX.