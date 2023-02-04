Wydad Casablanca take on Al Hilal at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Wydad Casablanca and Al Hilal meet in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This game will take place at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat. Both teams want to do everything they can to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this FIFA Club World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Wydad Casablanca are in the Club World Cup as they won the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League. On the other hand Wydad have a perfect record in the last 5 games of their local league, Botola Pro in Morocco, with three wins and two draws.

Al Hilal entered the big tournament as AFC nominees, so far they are in the third spot of the Saudi Professional League with a record of 9-5-1.

Wydad Casablanca vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Wydad Casablanca and Al Hilal play for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, February 4 at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM February 5

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM February 5

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM

Wydad Casablanca vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: SBS On Demand

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Ireland: LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 257, SKY Go Italia

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: Mitele Plus

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com