Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will clash off at Camp Nou in the opening round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Matchday 1 of La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona will come against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in Barcelona on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 39th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Rayo Vallecano have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2022, when the Franjirrojos snatched a surprising 1-0 win away in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 1 game between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will be played on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2022-23

The Spanish La Liga match to be played between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in the first round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options for the US include ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.