When Frank Kessie's contract with Milan ended last month, he joined Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona. Now, the Ivorian midfielder has been asked to select the greatest soccer players of all time, and his response is rather unusual - his list doesn't include either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal that will keep him with the La Liga side until 2026. At Barca, Kessie is projected to be a significant player.

Under Stefano Pioli, the Ivory Coast captain played in a number of roles, including as an offensive midfielder for portions of the season. A vital cog in the Xavi midfield will be Kessie, who joined the likes of Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez in the midfield area.

No place for Messi and Ronaldo in Franck Kessie's all-time best list

Astonishingly, when asked to choose his four all-time favorite soccer players, the 25-year-old came up with such an unusual list. As compared to other new arrivals, Kessie demonstrates a deep affection for his country, instead of mentioning stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, and Boubacar Barry are my favourite football legends," he was quoted as saying by Barca TV.

In the eyes of many Barcelona fans, Messi is the best player to ever step onto the Camp Nou. After moving to Barcelona from his own country as a youth, the Argentine captain stayed for 21 years at Camp Nou. A total of 672 goals in 778 games helped him to become the all-time appearance and goalscorer for the club.

Even though the forward said in the summer of 2020 that he intended to leave Barcelona, the club disagreed and refused to lower its €700 million release clause. It effectively prevented him from leaving for free.

The next summer, things changed for the Blaugrana and the Argentine was ready and eager to remain. However, the club's financial woes forced him to make his historic transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.