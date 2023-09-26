In a news item that has shocked many on Tuesday, according to Fichajes, AC Milan have put their eyes on USMNT playmaker and winger Gio Reyna currently at Borussia Dortmund.

It would be the third American on the Rossoneri squad after Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, who also arrived at the club in the summer. Pulisic has started off well with 2 goals in 6 matches, but after an electric start the American has hit a snag of two below par performances.

Musah has shown very well, especially in his first start against Hellas Verona over the weekend where he was one of Milan’s better players in a very underwhelming victory for AC Milan 1-0. Now it could be Gio Reyna’s turn to suit up for the red and black.

Gio Reyna to AC Milan?

According to the Fichajes report, Gio Reyna could go to Milan in January, Reyna up until his long term injury woes last year was being watched by Milan and Real Madrid. Real Madrid has since moved on but Milan are still keen on signing the American in January.

Reyna has yet to make an appearance for Dortmund this season due to injury but did return to the bench over the weekend in Bundesliga play. Reyna’s injury issues have kept him out of the Yellow and Black starting lineup last season although he contributed greatly off the bench.

If Milan were to move in on Reyna in the winter it would not be for the bargain prices they purchased Musah and Pulisic for, Reyna at one time commanded at least a 70 million euro price tag.

At 20 and reduced to limited action Reyna has 17 goals in 107 games for Borussia Dortmund and at the USMNT level the silky midfielder has 4 goals in 20 caps for the US.