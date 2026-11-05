AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on November 5, 2026

AC Milan welcome Ferencvaros to San Siro for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The Rossoneri need a win to improve their position, while the Hungarian side look to maintain their perfect European record. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AC Milan vs Ferencvaros Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch AC Milan vs Ferencvaros in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+, which carries CBS Sports’ coverage of the competition.

The match is also listed on TUDN USA. For Spanish-language coverage, viewers can also check TUDN.com, the TUDN app and ViX.

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Can I watch AC Milan vs Ferencvaros for free?

No, there is no confirmed way to watch AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros for free in the United States. No free trial has been confirmed for this specific fixture.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan head into Matchday 4 in a difficult position in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. The Rossoneri have collected just three points from their opening three games and sit 24th in the league-phase standings, currently occupying the final qualifying position for the knockout play-offs.

After losing 2-0 to Benfica in their opening match, Ruben Amorim‘s team bounced back with a convincing 4-0 victory over Salzburg before suffering a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

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Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, have been one of the competition’s biggest surprises. The Hungarian club have won all three of their matches, collecting nine points and sitting fourth in the standings.

Their European campaign began with a 3-1 victory over Celtic, followed by a 2-1 win against Viktoria Plzen and an impressive 4-1 triumph over Torreense. They have scored nine goals and conceded just three.

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The contrast makes this an important encounter for both clubs. Milan need a victory to avoid losing further ground in the race for the top eight, which guarantees direct qualification for the round of 16.

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, could strengthen their position among the leading teams and move closer to securing a direct place in the next round. Teams finishing between ninth and 24th will have to compete in the knockout play-offs, while those ranked 25th or lower are eliminated.

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (3-4-3): Lorenzo Torriani; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah, Omari Hutchinson, Davide Bartesaghi; Alphadjo Cisse, Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic.

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Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Daniel Radnoti; Callum O’Dowda, Nathan Zohore, Mariano Gomez, Oliver Nagy; Adam Nagy, Adam Madarasz; Veljko Birmancevic, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Daniel Arzani; Dele Yusuf.

What time is the AC Milan vs Ferencvaros match?

AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros kicks off on Thursday, November 5, at 12:45 PM ET at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:45 PM

Central Time: 11:45 AM

Mountain Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 9:45 AM